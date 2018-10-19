Don Cheadle crashes Wall Street in Showtime's chaotic Black Monday trailer

Don Cheadle is putting “the brother in Lehman Brothers” with the new trailer for Black Monday, Showtime’s new 10-episode series about the events surrounding October 19, 1987 — a.k.a. the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street.

The insanity of Manhattan’s Financial District whizzes by in the frenetic footage, giving us looks at a cast of Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Paul Scheer (Slice). Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produce the series with Cheadle and also directed the pilot episode, which accounts for the overall atmosphere of NSFW. It’s basically Wolf of Wall Street on crack.

With David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl) as showrunners, Black Monday puts fictional faces on the culprits behind the Black Monday of 1987, following “a group of outsiders” who “took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.”

The roaring roster of guest stars and recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester, Horatio Sanz, Michael James Scott, Casey Wilson, Ken Marino, Kurt Braunohler, Bruce Dern, Melissa Rauch, Julie Hagerty, Kadeem Hardison, Eugene Cordero, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tim Russ, and Jason Michael Snow.

With the first trailer (shown above) also comes a premiere date on Showtime: Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

