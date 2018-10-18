Top Chef heads to Kentucky! A sneak peek at season 16

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Top Chef is heading to Kentucky — and now there’s a sneak peek of what fans can expect from season 16 of the Bravo reality cooking competition.

The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series will kick off the new season with two weeks of supersized premieres, beginning Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, and will feature 15 new chefs from across the country who will compete in competitions set all over the state of Kentucky, including the cities of Louisville, Lexington, and Lake Cumberland, before heading to China for an epic finale showdown in Macau.

Padma Lakshmi will return as host, and head judge Tom Colicchio will be joined by Graham Elliot, Nilou Motamed, and Gail Simmons.

Here’s the full list of contestants and their hometowns:

Eric Adjepong — Washington, DC
Sara Bradley — Paducah, KY
Kelsey Barnard Clark — Dothan, AL
Edmund “Eddie” Konrad — Philadelphia, PA
Pablo Lamon — Miami Beach, FL
Natalie Maronski — Philadelphia, PA
Michelle Minori — San Francisco, CA
Nini Nguyen — Brooklyn, NY
Brandon Rosen — San Mateo, CA
Kevin Scharpf — Dubuque, IA
Caitlin Steininger — Cincinnati, OH
Justin Sutherland — St. Paul, MN
David Viana — Asbury Park, NJ
Adrienne Wright — Boston, MA
Brian Young — Boston, MA

