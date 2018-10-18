Eliot isn't playing around in The Magicians season 4 teaser

Eliot — or rather the Monster inside Eliot’s body — has had a change of heart in the latest teaser for The Magicians season 4.

In case you forgot, the last time we saw Eliot (played by Hale Appleman) was at the end of season 3, when he tracked down a mind-wiped Quentin (Jason Ralph), now known as Brian, and said he wanted to play. However, it appears as though that playful mood won’t last long.

“I’m not here to play,” says Eliot-as-the Monster, his eyes aglow, when he comes face to face with Quentin and the rest of the gang in the new video.

The Syfy drama’s excellent third season ended with the Brakebills students restoring magic to the world. With magic back, the Library decided to kill them; however, Dean Fogg (Rick Worthy) struck deal that allowed them to stay alive if they had their minds wiped and were given new identities. In the teaser, we see Kady (Jade Tailor), Margo (Summer Bishil), and Josh (Trevor Einhorn) realizing that something was done to them and learning magic again.

Watch the teaser above. The Magicians returns Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Syfy.