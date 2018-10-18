Supernatural stars reveal the flashbacks they'd like to see

Supernatural fans have known Sam and Dean for 13 years, and yet, there are still entire chapters of their lives that remain a mystery. Although the show has had a number of flashbacks over the years — Sam and Dean’s Christmas on the road as kids! — there are a many moments we’ve never seen. But considering that the show is still going strong, there could be future opportunities to explore Sam and Dean’s past.

As Jensen Ackles told EW during a premiere screening and Q&A, “I would love to see more of what the boys were doing when they couldn’t necessarily go on a hunt but thy really wanted to. Maybe sometimes they’d stow away with dad and he wouldn’t know it and they would get into some trouble. I think there’s a lot of story to be told there.”

For Jared Padalecki, he’d like to go back even further in the boys’ lives. “I would love to see the month after Mary gets burned on the ceiling,” Padalecki said. “I would love to see the story of how John figured out that his wife and the mother of his two kids was involved in hunting.”

