Supergirl will introduce Lex Luthor in season 4

Supergirl is staging a Luthor family reunion this season!

EW has learned that the CW superhero drama will finally introduce Superman’s iconic archnemesis Lex Luthor in season 4. It will be a recurring role, and casting is expected to begin soon. However, it’s worth noting Lex will not appear in the Arrowverse crossover, which is currently in production.

Lex Luthor’s arrival on Supergirl has been a long time coming. Not only has the character been mentioned multiple times, but the show already features his sister Lena (Katie McGrath) — who is best friends with Kara (Melissa Benoist) — and his imprisoned mother Lillian (Brenda Strong). In the show’s world, Lex was actually friends with Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) before he became Superman’s enemy and was sentenced to prison. In the wake of her brother’s incarceration, Lena took control of Luthor Corp and rebranded it to L-Corp in order to distance herself from her brother’s criminal deeds; however, Lex didn’t respond to kindly to this and actually tried to have his sister assassinated at the beginning of season 2. Needless to say, this won’t be a joyous reunion.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,” said executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller in a statement. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

The last person to portray Lex on television was, of course, Smallville‘s Michael Rosenbaum. On the big screen, the genius businessman has been played by Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Kevin Spacey (Superman Returns), and Gene Hackman (the Christopher Reeve Superman movies).

This isn’t the only major DC Comics character Supergirl is introducing this season. Elizabeth Tulloch will make her debut as legendary Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in this year’s crossover “Elseworlds.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

