Peaky Blinders adds Sam Claflin, Brian Gleeson, more for season 5

The British gangster show Peaky Blinders has put together what looks like a criminally good cast for its fifth season.

It was announced Thursday that Sam Claflin (Adrift), Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread), and Neil Maskell (Kill List) will join fellow newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) in the upcoming season of the Netflix show, which is currently in production. Other fresh faces include Taylor-Joy’s The Witch costar Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Emmett J. Scanlan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Elliot Cowan (Krypton), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street), Andrew Koji (Warrior), and Daryl McCormack (A Very English Scandal).

“From Steven Knight’s writing to the consistently brilliant production, I couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show,” Claflin said in a statement. “Looking forward to kicking around in the mud of Northern England with an exceptional cast and crew,” said Gleeson. “The scripts are wild and pertinent — a classic Peaky brew.” The show’s fifth season finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby M.P. (Cillian Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation. In addition to Murphy, returning cast members include Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, and Jack Rowan. Related content: Peaky Blinders newcomer Jack Rowan says ‘s— gets real’ in season 4

