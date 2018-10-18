The official trailer for Narcos: Mexico is here, and the tone is rather different from the first three seasons of the drug cartel drama.

The show’s typically dead-sober mood is more upbeat here — at least in the trailer — fully embracing its early 1980s time period and cocaine empire decadence, with a stylish split-screen filled promo set to Grandmaster Flash’s iconic “White Lines.” The trailer feels a bit like a callback to 1983’s Scarface, with Rogue One’s Diego Luna as crime boss Felix Gallardo stepping in for Tony Montana.

For the new season, Narcos is also doing a total creative reset by going back to how it all began: The drug cartels, the DEA, and their deadly cat-and-mouse game south of the border. Netflix’s bilingual drama has a new cast (led by Luna and End of Watch‘s Michael Pena), a new time period and an entirely new setting (Mexico instead of Colombia).

Once again the drama is an ensemble tale of cops and cartels with moral ambiguity on both sides. But this time the primary focus is on two men: Gallardo, who united a collection of independent dealers, and DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Pena), the undercover operative determined to take him down. Those who know their drug cartel history — or were paying very close attention during Narcos season 1 — know that despite this upbeat trailer that Mexico could be the darkest season yet.

Narcos: Mexico drops Nov. 16.