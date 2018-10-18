Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 teaser probes Jehovah's Witnesses

It’s official: Leah Remini will expand the scope of her Emmy-winning docuseries to investigate Jehovah’s Witnesses across season 3 of Scientology and the Aftermath.

Hours after Remini confirmed the premiere date for the program’s third batch of episodes, A&E announced Thursday season 3 of the King of Queens actress’ popular show will be preceded by a two-hour pre-season special on Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Jehovah’s Witnesses. The preview event will include interviews with members from the religion detailing various experiences that “subvert and exploit belief” inside the organization, per a press release.

The special will be followed by the Nov. 27 season 3 premiere of Scientology and the Aftermath at 9 p.m. ET on A&E ahead of a season that’s set to air eight episodes and four specials.

“Yeah, I’m f—ing curious,” Remini says in the new season 3 teaser (below), going on to reference the supposed disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, Scientology head David Miscavige’s spouse whom has largely disappeared from the public eye across the last decade. “I’m curious where the leader of Scientology’s wife is. I’m curious why someone would have to disconnect from their own daughter because your church thinks they’re enemies. I’m curious why you have your members sign non-disclosure agreements and then claim you have nothing to hide. I’m curious why Scientology continues to have tax-exempt status.”

Scientology has consistently refuted claims made by Remini and the show’s participants, calling the series “nothing more than a scripted, rehearsed, acted, and dramatized work of fiction.”

Remini previously told EW season 3 would expand the show’s reach beyond Scientology. According to the performer, she was inspired to dive into the religion when someone contacted her comparing the Christian denomination to a “diet Sea Org,” the religious order for Scientology which “is composed of the singularly most dedicated Scientologists — individuals who have committed their lives to the volunteer service of their religion,” according to Scientology’s official website. The unidentified contact told Remini she should be careful about investigating the group, however, because “these f—ers are super powerful.”

“Are you ready for my response?” the Kevin Can Wait star said. “‘I don’t give a s— about powerful. The truth is what I care about.’”

The group’s site indicates Jehovah’s Witnesses are “far from being a dangerous cult,” and lists involvement in addiction recovery, literacy initiatives, and disaster relief as examples of the goodwill it has done.

Across the first two seasons of Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini partnered with ex-Scientology executive Mike Rinder to dive into the inner-workings of the religious group, interviewing dozens of ex-parishioners who opened up about what they claim to be harmful church practices, including allegedly coerced abortions, cover-ups of sexual assault, and policies that lead to the separation of families.

“Leah Remini continues to profit by harassing her former religion and its parishioners, spreading provable lies which generate hate, bigotry and violence,” Scientology said in a statement on the show. “Leah Remini’s slanderous fabrications about the Church of Scientology, in an effort to drum up publicity for her made-up ‘docuseries,’ are despicable.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 premieres Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E, following the two-hour debut of The Jehovah’s Witnesses special on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Watch both teasers for the new season above.

Related content: