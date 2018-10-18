It’s Heathers updated for the #MeToo era.

The satirical cult classic teen movie satirized the high school film cliches of the 1980s, and now Paramount Network’s controversial adaptation is tackling current issues with the same dark sense of humor.

One of those issues is sexual assault and how accusers often face more scrutiny than the person they are accusing.

That’s the case for Betty Finn in a preview clip exclusive to EW (above).

In the clip, Betty (played by Reneé Estevez in the 1989 movie and now portrayed by Nikki SooHoo) accuses J.D. (James Scully, taking over for Christian Slater) of assaulting her, only to see her parents (Karen Maruyama and Vic Chao) and the interrogating officer attept to poke holes in her story and actually apologize to J.D.

This extreme take of “parents just don’t understand” is a signature component of the Heathers film that is prevalent in the new series, as exemplified in another preview clip that debuted on EW earlier this month.

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.“

Heathers will be available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services Oct. 22, before airing on the network over a five-day period beginning Oct. 25.

