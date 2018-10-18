Connie Britton strikes up a toxic relationship with Eric Bana in Dirty John trailer

Connie Britton has found a toxic new love.

In the new trailer for Bravo’s Dirty John, the Friday Night Lights alum finds the man of her dreams, or at least she thinks she does before things start to take a dark turn.

The limited series starring Britton and Eric Bana is adapted from Christopher Goffard’s breakout 2017 podcast, which has scored more than 25 million downloads and is based on the real-life courtship of Debra (Britton) and John (Bana), an online romance that leads to marriage and, eventually, a tragic ending.

“The nature of manipulated love is a great seed,” creator Alexandra Cunningham previously teased to EW. “Lord knows there’s been many horrific crimes committed in the name of that.”

Dirty John, which also stars Jean Smart and Julia Garner, premieres on Nov. 25 on Bravo. Watch the new trailer above.