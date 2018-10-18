“I think our fans deserve to know you more,” Zac Brown tells Shawn Mendes during their one-on-one chat for their episode of CMT Crossroads, airing Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

And country fans will get the full range of the pop sensation’s talents in the latest episode of this series, which has previously paired the likes of Carrie Underwood and Steven Tyler, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lee Ann Womack and John Legend, and more. If Mendes and Brown worked together after this episode, it wouldn’t be any surprise — their voices complement each other perfectly, as seen in EW’s exclusive clip above from their performance of Mendes’ powerful anthem “In My Blood,” which he wrote about his struggles with anxiety.

“My biggest thing with collaborating with people is, how do you vibe just as people?” Mendes says early in the special.

“I feel like you’re part of the future of music as well,” Brown, who, with his band appeared on the series in 2010 with Jimmy Buffett, tells him. “Especially for your age, you seem like you’re really grounded, just mad respect for your musicianship and your songwriting and arrangements…. It was a no-brainer. This is a privilege for us to get to do this.”

Here’s the full setlist:

“Mercy”

“Homegrown”

“Stitches”

“Keep Me In Mind”

“In My Blood”

“Colder Weather”

“Man in The Mirror”

“Tomorrow Never Comes”

“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Check out the full “In My Blood” performance above, and tune in to CMT Crossroads: Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

