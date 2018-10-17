Move over, Zac Efron! High School Musical series has cast its lead

Joshua Bassett’s got to get his head in the game.

The actor has landed the plum role leading the new High School Musical: The Musical series on Disney’s forthcoming new streaming platform, which is expected to launch in late 2019.

Based on the original beloved High School Musical franchise, which began as a Disney Channel original movie, the series follows Ricky (Bassett), described as a “cynical but charming” high school junior. Ricky sets out to win back his ex-girlfriend Nini by auditioning to star opposite her in their high school production of, you guessed it, High School Musical.

“As someone whose childhood was shaped by the cultural phenomenon that is High School Musical, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to tell this story. Go Wildcats!” Bassett said in a statement. The actor previously had a recurring role on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and will be seen this fall in a guest starring roll on Bravo’s Dirty John.

The 10-episode series will follow a group of high school students and their efforts to stage a production of High School Musical as their school’s fall musical. The episodes promise new versions of beloved High School Musical songs as well as new original music.

“Joshua’s interpretation of the Ricky character was brilliant – funny, winning and, at the same time, uniquely vulnerable,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “The audience is going to love watching this charismatic young actor put his stamp on this next chapter of the High School Musical franchise.”

No launch date for the series has been announced, but it’s likely to debut with the streaming platform in late 2019.

