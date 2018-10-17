Way back in January, the midseason finale of History’s conqueror travelogue Vikings ended with a blood-soaked family feud, as the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok clashed for power. The battle ended with Ivar Boneless reigning supreme in Kattegat, while the forces of his nemesis Lagertha were left in what looked like a rather apocalyptic state.

Things appear to be trending ever bloodier in an exclusive trailer for the series’ November return, which EW is excited to share with you today. While Lagertha’s on the run and Bjorn appears to be plotting a counter-assault on his half-brother, massive armies meet on a battlefield full of corpses. At one point, Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Bishop Heahmund just screams while covered in blood, which sums up the general vibe.

Watch the new trailer above. Vikings returns Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on History.

