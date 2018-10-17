Chaos reigns in exclusive new Vikings trailer

Vikings

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Historical ,
Drama
Network
History
placeholder
Darren Franich
October 17, 2018 at 03:57 PM EDT

Way back in January, the midseason finale of History’s conqueror travelogue Vikings ended with a blood-soaked family feud, as the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok clashed for power. The battle ended with Ivar Boneless reigning supreme in Kattegat, while the forces of his nemesis Lagertha were left in what looked like a rather apocalyptic state.

Things appear to be trending ever bloodier in an exclusive trailer for the series’ November return, which EW is excited to share with you today. While Lagertha’s on the run and Bjorn appears to be plotting a counter-assault on his half-brother, massive armies meet on a battlefield full of corpses. At one point, Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Bishop Heahmund just screams while covered in blood, which sums up the general vibe.

Watch the new trailer above. Vikings returns Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on History.

Related content:

Vikings

type
TV Show
seasons
5
Genre
Historical,
Drama
Rating
TV-14
run date
03/03/13
creator
Michael Hirst
Cast
Katheryn Winnick,
Alex Høgh,
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Network
History
Complete Coverage
Vikings

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now