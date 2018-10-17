You can take a Real Lady™ out of high school, but formative lust is a permanent affair that stretches well into womanhood for RuPaul’s Drag Race graduates Trixie Mattel and Katya — both of whom teach a lesson on reunion etiquette (and curbing those ghostly sex dreams) in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at their homecoming gig on season 3 of the popular talk series UNHhhh.

“Everybody gets drunk, it’s on a Wednesday! They’re always on a Wednesday,” Katya tells her cohost of high school reunions in the video above. “They’re always the night before Thanksgiving.”

“Ours was on a Saturday. Are they annual for you?” Trixie responds. Katya admits to being “confused” by the conversation as Trixie moves on to the next topic, asking if there are any people from high school Katya would have sex with now.

“Yeah, a handful. One’s dead. I still think about him, though,” Katya says. “I’m definitely [still] interested. He moved up to No. 1. They’re getting old, though. I always forget how old I am.”

“I never forget how old you are. You’re actually coming up on your 20-year reunion,” Trixie quips. Without missing a beat, Katya finishes: “Oh s—, I’m going to go! I’ll get titties.”

The forthcoming episode of UNHhhh — the show’s first new installment to air since November 2017 — marks the drag duo’s long-awaited on-screen return after Katya announced earlier this year she’d be taking a break from entertaining (including temporarily vacating her cohosting gig on their Viceland series The Trixie & Katya Show) to recover from relapsed substance abuse.

The reality stars confirmed the revival of UNHhhh during a special Sept. 29 panel presentation at RuPaul’s DragCon NYC, where they also dropped a wacky trailer (which featured tiny hands modeling big food, crotch flashing, and discussion on incinerating childhood pets) for the program’s third season.

New, uncensored episodes will debut weekly beginning Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. ET on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming network, with censored versions landing on the service’s YouTube channel one week later. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the premiere above.

