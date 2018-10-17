Orange Is the New Black stars react to show ending: 'I am forever grateful'

Orange Is the New Black is quickly approaching the end of the line, and the cast is pretty emotional about it.

On Wednesday, the stars of Jenji Kohan’s groundbreaking dramedy announced in a sweet and celebratory goodbye video that the show would end with season 7, which is set to air in 2019. Following the announcement, several of the actors reflected on the series’ stellar run and thanked the show’s writers and fans on social media.

“Time moves so quickly. We’re at the end of the road,” Danielle Brooks tweeted. “This show has been apart of my life for 7 yrs! I’ve been given the chance to stretch myself as an actress, further my reach as an activist, and have become a more confident woman because of this show. I am forever grateful.”

Natasha Lyonne added, “We love you all so much. Thank you for the best years of our lives.”

Check out their tributes below, plus those of Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, and more:

Time moves so quickly. We’re at the end of the road. This show has been apart of my life for 7 yrs! I’ve been given the chance to stretch myself as an actress, further my reach as an activist, and have become a more confident woman because of this show. I am forever grateful- 🍊 pic.twitter.com/j9LiJvbpSo — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) October 17, 2018

To @jeneuston, Jenji, the writers, my cast mates/ 🍊 fam, our crew, producers, Lionsgate, netflix, Cindy, Ted, Neri, Lisa, our security, HMU, transpo, you all will forever hold a special place in my heart. But to the fans… — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) October 17, 2018

To the Orange fans, from far and wide… you all are the most LOYAL, LOVING fans a girl could EVER ask for. You all have held me up when I wanted to give up. When I felt invisible, you saw me. When I felt less than, you encouraged me. Thank you! P.S. It’s always been for you 💋DB — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) October 17, 2018

We love you all so much. Thank you for the best years of our lives. #OrangeFamily @OITNB #Season7 #OITNB. The Final Season. Summer 2019 ♥️🍊♥️🍊♥️🍊♥️🍊♥️ https://t.co/RGjSGbUbqC — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) October 17, 2018

It’s a wrap….. well AFTER season 7! @OITNB fans thank you!! What an amazing platform for so many . Beyond grateful! Looking forward to the next chapter 💙 #teamorange forever 🍊 @netflix pic.twitter.com/fOXJj5qyYM — Selenis Leyva (@selenis_leyva) October 17, 2018

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie the Pooh @OITNB #OITNB pic.twitter.com/HKePzqs3Rf — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 17, 2018

Just extremely honored to be a small part in all of its brilliance. I love these woman (along with all of the cast and crew not in this video) with my whole heart…🧡🖤🧡 https://t.co/y99t9kFQt4 — Amanda Fuller (@amandafuller27) October 17, 2018

It’s official friends. #oitnb #season7 is our last. I could not live these humans more. And yes SEASON 7 is gonna be EPIC. ( yes FIG IS BACK & yes you still have to wait for summer 2019) https://t.co/0as8vkHFuZ — alysia reiner (@alysiareiner) October 17, 2018

