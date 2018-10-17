Orange Is the New Black stars react to show ending: 'I am forever grateful'

Orange Is the New Black

Chancellor Agard
October 17, 2018 at 07:28 PM EDT

Orange Is the New Black is quickly approaching the end of the line, and the cast is pretty emotional about it.

On Wednesday, the stars of Jenji Kohan’s groundbreaking dramedy announced in a sweet and celebratory goodbye video that the show would end with season 7, which is set to air in 2019. Following the announcement, several of the actors reflected on the series’ stellar run and thanked the show’s writers and fans on social media.

“Time moves so quickly. We’re at the end of the road,” Danielle Brooks tweeted. “This show has been apart of my life for 7 yrs! I’ve been given the chance to stretch myself as an actress, further my reach as an activist, and have become a more confident woman because of this show. I am forever grateful.”

Natasha Lyonne added, “We love you all so much. Thank you for the best years of our lives.”

Check out their tributes below, plus those of Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, and more:

 

