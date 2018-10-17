Orange Is the New Black will end with season 7 in 2019

Orange Is the New Black will be done serving time next year.

The cast announced in an emotional video Wednesday that the Netflix prison dramedy’s upcoming seventh season would be its last.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking and original and controversial series of this decade,” Kate Mulgrew, who portrays Red, says in the video.

Emmy winner Uzo Aduba adds, “I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together.”

Created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, Orange Is the New Black initially followed Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) after she was sentenced to prison for a crime she committed 10 years earlier; however, the series quickly expanded its focus and became more of a ensemble piece as it highlighted her fellow inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary. In the show’s most recent season, which was released this summer, the women of Litchfield were moved to maximum security after staging a prison riot.

“Season 7, you will not be disappointed,” Aduba promises at the end of the video announcement. “It is a season you will not forget. And we’re going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

