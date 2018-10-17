Hallmark and Lifetime aren’t the only networks in the Christmas TV movie business. Netflix, which first hung out its stocking last year, is upping its mistletoe-and-merriment quotient this year, and you can get a first look at its offerings below.

The streamer’s slate is highlighted with the sequel to last year’s buzzed-about A Christmas Prince. Airing Nov. 30, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding takes place a year after Amber (Rose McIver) helped Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) take the crown, and the two are preparing for a Christmas wedding… but everything is thrown into the air when Amber questions whether she’s ready to play queen, and Richard must deal with a “political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.”

That’s not the only royals-based holiday film Netflix is planning. Debuting Nov. 16, The Princess Switch features Vanessa Hudgens in not one but two roles: She plays Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro, who magically swaps places with a commoner named Stacy (who happens to look just like her) a week before Christmas. Thanks to Santa’s helper, Margaret falls for Stacy’s co-worker (Sam Palladio), and Stacy finds love with Margaret’s fiancé, who is a prince.

On Nov. 2, the streamer will unveil The Holiday Calendar, which centers on a photographer (Kat Graham) who inherits an antique holiday advent calendar that appears to forecast the future. Bonus: Ron Cephas Jones costars, along with Quincy Brown and Ethan Peck.

Last week, Netflix announced another Christmas movie, The Christmas Chronicles (Nov. 22), which stars Kurt Russell, is directed by Clay Kaytis, and is produced by Chris Columbus. Positioned more as a big-budget film, The Christmas Chronicles unspools the tale of Kate (Darby Camp) and her brother Teddy (Judah Lewis), who aim to capture Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera, but their plan takes them on a wild journey when they sneak into his sleigh, causing an accident and jeopardizing Christmas.

