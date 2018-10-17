Comedy Central confirms that Nathan For You will not return

There will be no more Nathan for you.

Comedy Central confirmed on Wednesday that Nathan For You will not return for a fifth season. The show — which featured host Nathan Fielder scheming box-adjacent strategies to help small businesses realize their potential — last aired in December, with the season 4 finale and all-around special episode “Finding Frances,” which sent the host on an epic adventure with a Bill Gates impersonator to search for the man’s long-lost love.

“For the past five years Comedy Central had the pleasure of working with the brilliant Nathan Fielder on Nathan For You,” the network said in a statement. “His innovative and quick-witted humor has made the show a comedic touchstone and we’re proud to have been a part of it. We respect Nathan’s decision to end the series and look forward to geeking out over his next project.”

Over the years, Fielder has made headlines with his unconventional PR tactics: In a 2015 episode, he started the outdoor apparel company Summit Ice to “openly promote the true story of the Holocaust” after he learned that his favorite jacket company, Taiga, paid tribute to one of its catalogue writers who happened to be a Holocaust denier. Fielder at the time said he had generated more than $300,000 in sales in the first two months and donated the profits — $150,000 — to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. Other stunts included staging a viral video of a pig rescuing a goat from drowning, opening up a fake coffee shop called Dumb Starbucks that turned into a sensation, and declaring war on Uber from the inside.