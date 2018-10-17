Matthew Broderick stars in Jimmy Kimmel's fake Sully musical

Not all movies can be made into musicals. Jimmy Kimmel‘s fake Sully production, starring Matthew Broderick, proves that.

Hudson, We Have a Problem, based on the Miracle on the Hudson event of 2009, features Broderick as Captain “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a US Airways flight into the Hudson River after the aircraft was bombarded by geese. Depending on which critic you follow, the premise worked well as a movie with Tom Hanks. Not so much as a musical. Hence, the fake-ness of it all.

“Nothing can go wrong because it feels so right,” Broderick sings. “It’s a beautiful day for a flight.”

Lie Witness News is a popular segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but for the show’s stay in Brooklyn, New York, the host introduced the first edition of Fraudway. Kimmel’s team hit the streets of the Big Apple to film a fake ad for their fake musical. As to not make liars out of these good people, they then made the production a reality.

“We’ll see you guys at the Tony Awards,” Kimmel joked.

Related content: