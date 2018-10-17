John Krasinski escalates prank war with Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Talk Show
Network
ABC
placeholder
Nick Romano
October 17, 2018 at 08:35 AM EDT

John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel are like a real-world Jim and Dwight from The Office. They’ve been pranking each other for so long, going all the way back to when Kimmel was Krasinski’s next-door neighbor in New York. We’re talking surprise Christmas decorations and literal reindeer games. The late-night host finally got away from his buddy’s wrath by moving to California, but with a Jimmy Kimmel Live episode set in Brooklyn this week, Krasinski went on the attack again.

Guesting on Kimmel, the actor-director behind A Quiet Place revealed footage of the surprise waiting at home: Kimmel’s once secret Airbnb was decked out with traffic signs, Christmas inflatables, a gospel choir, a flashy banner, and a sign twirler, all revealing to the neighborhood that “this is Jimmy Kimmel‘s house.”

“What you can’t see, there are 150 people lined up to take this tour of his house,” Krasinski said. “As soon as the choir’s done, they’re all gonna go in. So I would just say, guys, if you’re in Brooklyn, which you already are, get your kids to trick-or-treat early. It’s Park Slope, Brooklyn. You’ll see it. You’ll know it.”

For what it’s worth, Krasinski might’ve overestimated New Yorkers’ — especially Brooklynites’ — celebrity obsession. We see crazier things on the subway on a daily basis.

Related content:

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

type
TV Show
Genre
Talk Show
run date
01/26/03
Status
In Season
Network
ABC
Complete Coverage
Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now