Our first look at Lois Lane in the Arrowverse crossover is here!

Elizabeth Tulloch, who will play the iconic Daily Planet reporter in “Elseworlds,” joined Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman) for a cute family portrait that was taken on set of this year’s crossover, which all three actors shared on Instagram on Wednesday. The photo appears to have been taken on a farm, which may be sign that this year’s three-night event may take visit an important Superman location.

Check it out below:

“Two kryptonians and a journalist walk into a crossover,” Benoist captioned the photo on Instagram, while Hoechlin called the two women Clark Kent’s “favorite people” in his post.

This, of course, isn’t the first look we’ve gotten at Superman in “Elseworlds.” On Monday, Stephen Amell shared a photo that revealed Hoechlin’s new all-black Superman suit.

This year’s crossover will include Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, but not Legends of Tomorrow. In addition to marking the first time that Green Arrow and the Flash (Grant Gustin) meet Supergirl’s famous cousin and Lois Lane, “Elseworlds” will also introduce Ruby Rose’s Batwoman into the Arrowverse and feature Cassandra Jean Amell as Nora Fries and LaMonica Garrett as the Monitor. Lost‘s Jeremy Davies will play an insane Arkham Asylum doctor whose machinations lure Supergirl, Green Arrow, and the Flash to Gotham City.

Diyah Pera/The CW; Inset: Diana L. Ragland

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

Related content: