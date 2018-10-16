Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin flip roles in trippy Arrowverse crossover poster

Feast your eyes on the trippy ‘Elseworlds’ poster!

On Tuesday morning, Arrow‘s Stephen Amell unveiled the poster for this year’s highly-anticipated three-night Arrowverse crossover — and it’s a weird one. The promo art shows Grant Gustin, who plays the Flash, dressed as Green Arrow and Amell as the Scarlett Speedster — but curiously no Supergirl — and bears the tag line “Destiny will be rewritten.”

This new poster only adds to the questions we had about “Elseworlds” after Amell shared several intriguing behind-the-scenes photos, which included: Tyler Hoechlin in a black Superman suit, Amell and Gustin dressed up as bikers, and Amell back in his Green Arrow costume. Given the title “Elseworlds” and all of these puzzling images, there’s clearly some playful multiversal shenanigans going on, which feels very much in line with what Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently told EW about the crossover’s tone.

“This one doesn’t feel quite as dark as last season’s,” said Schwartz on Sunday. “Obviously there were Nazis last season. I definitely think there’s a lot more fun to be had in the crossover this year.”

As previously reported, this year’s crossover will include The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, but not Legends of Tomorrow. Furthermore, it will not only see Green Arrow and Flash meet Superman for the first time, but it will also introduce Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Lois Lane (Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch) into the Arrowverse. Jeremy Davies is set to play an Arkham Asylum doc, and Designated Survivor‘s LaMonica Garrett will appear as the Monitor.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

