The Simpsons will make next year's 'Treehouse of Horror' episode No. 666

Grab a bucket of holy water and hide behind the biggest crucifix you can find: The Simpsons is going to chill your spine with an important scheduling decision.

“Next year, ‘Treehouse of Horror XXX‘ will coincidentally be Simpsons episode 666,” executive producer Al Jean tells EW. “As we planned it in 1989!”

Yes, 2019’s annual Halloween terror trilogy will be the 666th episode that the animated comedy has aired over its three-decade run. (In Roman numerals, that’d be episode No. DCLXVI.) The Simpsons — which stands as the longest-running prime time scripted entertainment series ever — has not yet been officially greenlighted for a 31st season, but signs point to a renewal, providing this opportunity to have some fun with the number of the beast. “I’d like to do more seasons, just to ensure that that doesn’t cause the end of the world,” quips Jean.

FOX

Airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, this year’s Halloween installment, “Treehouse of Horror XXIX,” will wink at Jurassic Park, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and The Three Faces of Eve. And in the opening of the episode, “Cthulhu, the ancient creature of the sea, gets into an eating contest with Homer,” Jean recently told EW. “I’ll leave you to guess who might win.”

