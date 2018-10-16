What can RWBY fans expect from Volume 6 of the animated show when it premieres Oct. 27? Part of the answer can be found in a just-released trailer for the fantasy series.

Produced by the Austin-based Rooster Teeth, RWBY is set in a world called Remnant filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy.

In Volume 6 of RWBY, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With the world seemingly crumbling around them and Grimm lurking around every corner, traversing Remnant to reach their destination will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.

RWBY Volume 6 premieres Oct. 27 on Rooster Teeth. Exclusively watch the show’s new trailer above.

