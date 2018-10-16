There are no rules in Riverdale… but there are laws, apparently. Last week, Archie Andrews took a plea deal that landed him two years in juvenile detention. But who said being in juvie means you can’t have a little fun? (Besides, you know, everyone.)

Before Archie (K.J. Apa) was taken off in handcuffs, Veronica (Camila Mendes) promised she would visit him every week. She’s not ready to give up on their love story. And now, thanks to a new sneak peek at this week’s episode, we have proof that she’s not just visiting Archie — she’s singing for him.

In the video, Veronica and the rest of the Riverdale Vixens perform “Jailhouse Rock” just outside the fence of the juvenile detention center. Is that allowed? Apparently. Is it a little harsh to perform a song that reminds them all that they’re in JAIL? Probably. Is it hilarious that the boys lose interest before the song is over and go back to playing football? ABSOLUTELY.

Watch Cheryl, Josie, Veronica, and the Vixens perform in the video above.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

