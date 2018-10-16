The resemblance is truly uncanny.

EW has your exclusive first look at the highly anticipated Riverdale flashback episode, in which the young cast members will play their characters’ parents in high school during the early ’90s.

Dean Buscher/The CW

The episode, airing Nov. 7, has to do with this season’s central mystery, according to executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “One of the things that the kids discover pretty early on is that the murder victims in the present were playing a game called Gryphons & Gargoyles, which is of course the Rivderdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” he recently told EW. “And what our kids in the present discover is that their parents, when they were in high school, were also playing this game and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

Dean Buscher/The CW

One of the other twists in this episode is seeing Alice Cooper, who’s quite prudish in the present day, flirting with her bad-girl side. “Young Alice is so different from the Alice that you see today,” says Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty and Young Alice. “She’s not just this uptight, precocious, looks-down-upon-everyone teen — like she was a Serpent. So that gives her young personality a lot.”

Dean Buscher/The CW

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

