Watch Jon Hamm eat bull penis instead of revealing the size of his 'Hammaconda'

Jon Hamm will do just about anything to avoid talk of his… Hammaconda.

The actor went on The Late Late Show this week for what started off as a fun promotional round for his new movie Bad Times at the El Royale. Then a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden turned against him.

Hamm was first asked to rank the Batman actors and reveal someone he would never work with again, so he chose to ingest a chili cheese dog smoothie and two shots of hot sauce instead. Then came the bull penis. Hamm had to either eat bull penis or show with his hands just how long his Jon-son is.

“Baby does have back,” Hamm said with a laugh. But even though Corden’s mom came all the way to the studio just to find out “how big the Hammaconda is” — Mamma Corden was in fact in the audience — Hamm quickly decided to pop a bull penis in his mouth, crushing the spirits of fans of the Hamm.

