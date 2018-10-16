Dennis Hof, Cathouse star and owner of brothel where Lamar Odom overdosed, dies at 72

Dennis Hof, the owner of the Nevada brothel where Lamar Odom was found unconscious from a drug overdose three years ago, has died. He was 72.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Hof was found dead at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada. Detectives and Deputies are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

Public Release — Dennis Hof located deceased at the Love Ranch in Crystal NV. Detectives and Deputies are on scene and conducting an investigation. No further information is being released at this time. https://t.co/F1V5rpR33v — Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) October 16, 2018

A Love Ranch employee found Hof unresponsive and not breathing at about 11 a.m. PT, according to NBC News.

Hof owned several legal brothels Nevada, including the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, which served as the prime location for the HBO reality show Cathouse: The Series. He was also running for a seat in the Nevada State Assembly.

According to USA Today, Hof “went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up.”

“I’m on my way up there now to find out exactly what the hell happened,” Chuck Muth (Hof’s campaign manager) told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Tuesday. “I got a call from his assistant, in tears saying Dennis died and I need you to come out here immediately, I can’t deal with this myself.”

“We had a wonderful event last night,” he said. “He was having the time of his life last night. Grover Norquist was there,” Muth said. “Ron Jeremy was there. He was given a rescue dog as a birthday present. He was having the time of his life.”

Hof made headlines in October 2015, when Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Odom was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his Nevada brothel. He had cocaine and opiates in his system when he was admitted for emergency treatment.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player said later. “Every day, I’m alive. It’s much better than the alternative.”

Odom, who has been open about his struggle with addiction, decided to enter rehab in December 2015 with the support from his daughter, Destiny, and son, Lamar Jr.

“I basically gave him the ultimatum that it was rehab or me not speaking to him anymore,” Destiny previously said in a PeopleTV feature, Surviving A Father’s Addiction: Lamar Odom’s Family Speaks Out in 2017.

“I think that hit him really hard.”

