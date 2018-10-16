Hailey Baldwin fails lie detector test about Justin Bieber on Carpool Karaoke

Hailey Baldwin told Kendall Jenner that her boo, Justin Bieber, thinks she’s cool. The Carpool Karaoke lie detector test, administered by a nonplussed technician in the backseat of their car, proved that was a lie.

Baldwin and Jenner pal around in the new promo for the return of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, episodes of which are now free to download on the Apple TV app. The pair are also seen driving around California while blasting “I Write Sins Not Tragedy” by Panic! at the Disco, but there are a bunch more stars popping up this season.

Jason Sudeikis rides around with Ms. Piggy and The Muppets, Matthew McConaughey gets paired with Snoop Dogg (one is clearly more enthused over their Kiss song than the other), the Tag team (Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, and Ed Helms) rock out to Bon Jovi, the cast of Star Trek: Discovery beam down for a segment, and Weird Al Yankovic and the Lonely Island boys run over someone in the street.

We’re sure it’s part of the act… right?

Related content: