Adam Sandler busts out all his old tricks in trailer for new Netflix comedy special

Adam Sandler is still churning out new Netflix content — but for his latest release, he’s going back to his roots in stand-up comedy. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for 100% Fresh, Sandler’s upcoming comedy special for the streaming platform. Unlike most Netflix comedy specials, this one seems to be compiled from multiple different stand-up shows, because Sandler can be seen performing in various theaters.

While the movies from Sandler’s Netflix deal, like The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, and the upcoming comedy Murder Mystery, feature the actor trying out different characters and genres, the trailer for 100% Fresh features callbacks to many of Sandler’s most famous jokes. He uses his trademark goofy voice and pulls out his guitar as if he’s about to perform “The Hanukkah Song.” The special’s title, meanwhile, is clearly hoping for a good Rotten Tomatoes rating.

100% Fresh hits Netflix on Oct. 23. Watch the full trailer above.