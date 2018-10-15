Gotham team's young Alfred series has found its star

A young Alfred has been found. It was announced Monday that Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game) has been cast for the lead role in Pennyworth, the upcoming Epix series focusing on the younger years of the Wayne family’s loyal butler. The show is produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, who already know a bit about Alfred Pennyworth from their time as executive producers on Gotham.

On Gotham, Alfred was portrayed by Sean Pertwee and helped young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) make sense of Gotham City in the wake of his parents’ murders. Pennyworth will take place even before that, when Alfred (a former British SAS soldier) forms a security company and works with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (who’ll be played by Ben Aldridge) in 1960s London, years before Bruce’s birth.

Bannon’s Alfred is described as “a boyishly handsome, cheerful, charming, clever young man from London. Honest, open-faced and witty; you’d never take him for an SAS killer. Alfred doesn’t know how to reconcile the kind-hearted boy he used to be with the cold, calculated killer he was forced to become. He’s a man on the make, who doesn’t know what to make of himself yet.”

DC Comics; Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Pennyworth will be a 10-episode series, set to hit Epix in 2019. Production on the series begins Oct. 22 in the U.K.