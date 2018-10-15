The Flash stars tease the team's first encounter with 'terrifying' Cicada

If you ask The Flash cast about season 5 big bad Cicada (Chris Klein), the word that comes up most often is “scary.” And the audience will find out exactly what they mean this week when Team Flash faces off against their new foe in Tuesday’s episode “Blocked.”

“It’s actually a really dark episode. Some scary stuff happens to some members of Team Flash, so it’s a tough one for sure,” star Danielle Panabaker told EW at The CW’s Fall Launch event Sunday. “I think this villain is pretty scary, so it’s nice to see.”

Klein made his first appearance as Cicada at the end of the season 5 premiere, which ended with the hooded baddie killing Gridlock. As we’ll see this week, one of the things that makes him such terrifying foe is that he can dampen other metahumans’ powers, which means Barry (Grant Gustin) and the rest of the gang will have a harder time defeating this time around.

“I think it’s the first time the show has ever had a big bad that affects everyone’s powers,” Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile, also told EW on Sunday. “There’s always been a big bad who wants our powers, but this guy affects our powers and it’s different. The team has to figure out a whole different way to approach this bad guy and they have to work together in a way.”

For Panabaker, the air of mystery surrounding Cicada and his motives are what make him particularly terrifying. At the end of the season 5 premiere, Cicada declared his desire to rid eliminate all metahumans. “There’s so much unknown about him,” said Panabaker. “We’re trying to figure out his motivation, and he is pretty vicious. That’s what I think is the most scary: How far he is willing to go.”

But none of this intimidation would be possible without Klein’s performance. “He’s amazing and terrifying,” said Nicolet. “The guy’s just a really good actor. He’s crazy scary, like very, very intense.”

May the Speed Force be with Team Flash this season!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: