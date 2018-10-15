The writing-producing team behind the BBC’s seemingly defunct Sherlock is tackling a similarly formatted Dracula series next.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss along are working on a new TV adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which will air on the BBC in the U.K. and Netflix in the U.S.

Three 90-minute installments have been ordered — just like the typical Sherlock season format.

Unlike the duo’s modern-day take on the great detective, however, Dracula will be set in 1897 and “revolve around the blood-drinking count from Transylvania who sets his sights on Victorian London.”

NBC previously attempted a series take on Dracula in 2013, yet it flopped. Vampire titles tend to have periodic surges in pop culture, and the last big bloodsucker boom was about a decade or so ago led by the Twilight franchise. EW pronounced the vampire trend dead in 2014 after the release of spoof Vampire Academy. Perhaps enough time has passed for vampire fatigue to have worn off?

Meanwhile, even though this deal has nothing to do with Sherlock, it can’t help but feel like another nail in the coffin (sorry) for the series, which has been on a protracted hiatus due to the busy careers of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman (and the latter’s general disinterest — Freeman declared the series “not fun anymore” earlier this year).