“Overthrow the government”? Alec Baldwin’s new show can’t even overthrow CBS’ Madam Secretary.

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor’s new primetime ABC series Sunday night premiered pretty low in the ratings — just 2.2 million viewers tuned in only a 0.4 among adults 18-49. That means it ranked as Sunday’s lowest-rated show in the demo on a broadcast network (and that even includes The CW’s lineup and Fox’s repeats of The Simpsons and The Cool Kids in the 7 p.m. hour).

Baldwin’s series kicked off with two high-profile guests with Robert De Niro and Taraji B. Henson (but the actor drew more headlines this weekend for his speech at a Democratic Party event where he called on voters “to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump … in an orderly” — and seemingly democratic — “way”).

To be fair, primetime talk shows are extremely tough to launch, and the competition was pretty heavy last night, with NBC dominating with Sunday Night Football. Expectations weren’t high, in other words, though ABC likely hoped that Baldwin would have hung on to more of Shark Tank‘s lead-in.

Also, Sunday night was the debut of The Charmed (1.5 million, 0.5 in the demo), which held onto its Supergirl lead-in, yet surprisingly the supernatural drama didn’t pick up more sampling considering it’s a reboot that received a fair amount of buzz.