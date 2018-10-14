Transparent musical headed to Amazon next fall

Transparent will be returning to a TV near you — in musical form.

Series creator Jill Soloway is bringing a musical version of their transgender family dramedy to Amazon, according to a New York Times profile published this weekend. The two-hour musical will be shot later this year, eyeing a premiere date next fall. The project marks the first continuation of Transparent since star Jeffrey Tambor’s firing from the show in February, in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. (Tambor denies the allegations.)

“It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway said of the musical. “A little Yentl.”

Amazon declined to comment to EW regarding what the musical could mean for a potential fifth and final season of Transparent, which Soloway said was under consideration during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May. A month later, incoming Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke told THR, “Jill has a great idea about how she wants to close it. We’re talking about, is it a full series? Is it a limited special? Is it a movie? What is it? There’s a conversation around what form best serves the creative.”

Soloway their sister, Faith Soloway, who is also a writer and producer on Transparent, originally conceived of the musical before creating the series, and it’s had a few small performances at Joe’s Pub in New York City. The musical centers not on Tambor’s character, Maura, but instead on Judith Light’s Shelly Pfefferman and her inner life and challenges in the wake of her ex-spouse’s coming out.

“This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Soloway told the Times. “So we’re like, Let’s just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that’s what kept us going and then Jen Salke sat down with me and told me, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ So we just kept singing.”

