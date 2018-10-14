Jodie Whittaker is far from the only fresh aspect of the latest season of Doctor Who. In fact, producer Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens have taken a new broom to pretty much every corner of the beloved time travel show, which airs Sundays on BBC America.

“We’re very much treating the new series, as much as we can, as a new show,” Strevens told EW earlier this year. “I think that’s the only way we could approach it — not ‘This is how it’s always been done,’ [but], ‘How do we want to do this?'”

The remodeling extends to the show’s title sequence. A new, trippy version of the opening credits will premiere on tonight’s episode, the Chibnall-penned “The Ghost Monument.” But Whovians unable to wait that long can check out the sequence, above.

