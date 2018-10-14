Doctor Who: Watch the trippy new title sequence

Fall TV

Doctor Who

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi
Network
BBC America
Clark Collis
October 14, 2018 at 03:55 PM EDT

Jodie Whittaker is far from the only fresh aspect of the latest season of Doctor Who. In fact, producer Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens have taken a new broom to pretty much every corner of the beloved time travel show, which airs Sundays on BBC America.

“We’re very much treating the new series, as much as we can, as a new show,” Strevens told EW earlier this year. “I think that’s the only way we could approach it —  not ‘This is how it’s always been done,’ [but], ‘How do we want to do this?'”

The remodeling extends to the show’s title sequence. A new, trippy version of the opening credits will premiere on tonight’s episode, the Chibnall-penned “The Ghost Monument.” But Whovians unable to wait that long can check out the sequence, above.

Related content:

 

Fall TV

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Sci-fi
Rating
TV-PG
run date
03/26/05
Cast
Jodie Whittaker,
Bradley Walsh,
Tosin Cole,
Mandip Gill
Network
BBC America
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Doctor Who

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now