Doctor Who: BBC releases plot details for next two episodes

Warning! This post contains spoilers for the next two episodes of Doctor Who.

The BBC has released plot synopses and cast details for the next two episodes of Doctor Who, the Jodie Whittaker-starring time travel show airing Sunday nights on BBC America.

The Oct. 21 show is called “Rosa” and is set in Montgomery, AL., in 1955, where (and when) the Doctor and her friends encounter seamstress, and civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. Our heroes also begin to wonder whether someone is attempting to change history. Vinette Robinson plays Rosa Parks while Revenge actor Josh Bowman portrays a character called Krasko.

The next adventure for the Time Lord and her pals is titled “Arachnids in the UK.” In the episode, the Doctor, Yaz, Graham, and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire — and Yaz’s family — only to discover something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield. The show guest stars Chris Noth (yes, that one) and Shobna Gulati.

Watch the trailer for “Rosa,” above.

