Mädchen Amick would say ‘Hell yeah’ if asked to return to Twin Peaks

Based on what Twin Peaks creator David Lynch said about the revival’s finale, it doesn’t sound like there will be more episodes of the mind-bending, critically acclaimed darling of prestige television. But, if Showtime’s never-say-never policy on the matter bears fruit, Mädchen Amick would automatically say “Hell yeah” to more episodes.

“Everybody is really really hoping for it,” the Riverdale star said on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing couch. “As far as I know, both Showtime and David have said never say never. So I think the door’s open.”

When asked whether she’d get aboard another season if Lynch came knocking, the actress replied, “Oh hell yeah. It’s always a yes to David no matter what. You may not understand it, but you always say yes.”

And who really knows? Fans didn’t think they’d get more episodes before the revival, and here we are now.

“We’re thrilled we did Twin Peaks, absolutely thrilled,” Showtime Programming President Gary Levine said in January. “The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary… It took 25 years for [creators Mark Frost and David Lynch] to go from 1.0 to 2.0. Add to that what David did in the last few years was nothing short of herculean — to direct 18 consecutive hours of television. … It’s a herculean task and he did it so beautifully. I don’t know how soon he wants to do [more]. The door is always open to Mark and David for Twin Peaks — or anything else they want to talk about.”

On the other hand, as Lynch said at an Emmys FYC event this pay May of the revival’s finale, “This is the ending.” He reiterated again, “This is the ending. It’s right there. You all just saw the ending.”

In other words, don’t hold your breath.

