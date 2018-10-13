Finn Jones, the actor behind Danny Rand on Netflix and Marvel’s Iron Fist, now says goodbye to his solo series after news broke of its cancellation.

“With every end is a new beginning,” he began in a statement released on Instagram Friday night.

Jones, 30, appeared as the Immortal Iron Fist on two seasons of the streaming series, as well as on The Defenders miniseries event and the second season of Luke Cage. Netflix and Marvel announced the cancellation of Iron Fist after its second season debuted in full on Friday, Sep. 7.

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones wrote. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

This doesn’t mean Jones will say goodbye forever to Danny, even though Marvel’s Iron Fist garnered poor reviews from critics and a lukewarm reception from viewers. EW confirmed the character will continue to appear in the Marvel universe.

As the official cancellation announcement from Marvel and Netflix put it, “Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners… We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Maybe a new season of The Defenders? Maybe another Marvel series (we’re sure Jessica Jones’ arsenal of Danny insults is as stocked as her liquor cabinet)? Specifics are still to be seen.

This article has been updated with additional reporting on Danny’s future in the Marvel universe.

