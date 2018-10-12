YOU star Penn Badgley says Dan Humphrey comparisons will end with episode 6

From the moment former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley was revealed to be playing a stalker in Lifetime’s YOU, there’s been a lot of talk about the similarities between his two most high-profile television roles. As Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl, he was revealed to be Gossip Girl himself, the ultimate cyberstalker. And in YOU, he plays Joe Goldberg, a guy whose idea of love means stealing his girlfriend’s phone and even killing her ex-boyfriend. But with this week’s episode of YOU, Badgley thinks the Dan comparisons will (probably) end.

“The latter half of the whole series, episodes 6-10, is where we really start to get into the show,” Badgley tells EW. “The first five [episodes], you find that you’re kind of against-all-odds charmed by this guy. Maybe you still think he’s Dan, maybe you still think he’s me. But then episode 6 is a serious departure.”

Reminder: Episode 5 ended with Joe getting a serious beating from his neighbor, after which he received a shocking call from Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — Peach (Shay Mitchell) is somehow still alive, despite the fact that Joe hit her over the head with a rock. So… now what? “Episode 6 is like a stake in the ground,” Badgley says. “You probably thought you knew what you were in for, and now it’s going to change, and it’s not going to go back.”

YOU airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

