Stephen King explains the appeal of being terrified in Eli Roth’s History of Horror clip

If you’re looking to explain the appeal of being terrified, then there are worse people to interview than Stephen King, who has probably written two horror novels and started on a third in the time it’s taking you to read this sentence. Wisely, Hostel director Eli Roth did indeed speak with this master of the macabre for his new show, AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, which premieres Oct. 14 on AMC at midnight.

“There are a number of pictures like the Friday the 13th movies, the Freddy movies, where you’re able to actually take your deepest, most anti-social impulses for a walk,” says King in a just-released, extended clip from the show. “And it’s safe, nobody gets hurt, and we understand on one level it’s not happening, but on another level it’s as real as any of our fantasies. So, that’s one side of it. The other side of it is…we don’t really like to be scared in real life, but in a movie we have a chance to be afraid, and kind of almost externalize the fears that we have.”

Other guests on the premiere episode include John Landis, Jack Black, Norman Reedus, Elijah Wood, Rob Zombie, Greg Nicotero, Ernest R. Dickerson, Edgar Wright, Diablo Cody, Max Brooks, Quentin Tarantino, Bryan Fuller, Tony Timpone, Tom Savini, Leonard Maltin, Stuart Gordon, Mick Garris, Joe Hill, Ryan Turek, Amanda Reyes, and Lil Rel Howery.

Watch that clip, above.

