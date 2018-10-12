Ryan Gosling relives Mickey Mouse Club days with 'freakishly talented' Britney Spears

Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears had a mini Mickey Mouse Club reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. The First Man actor recalled his days performing alongside the “freakishly talented” Spears and Christina Aguilera, while posing for a photo op with the singer backstage.

“Neither one of us could remember [the last time we saw each other], which I think is a sign that it’s been a while,” Gosling told DeGeneres on her show of the reunion. Spears appeared earlier on Ellen when she teased a mysterious “huge announcement.”

“I remember when we first got to the [Mickey Mouse Club], they had all the kids perform for one another,” Gosling recalled, “and I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘okay, so they are freakishly talented.’ I was used to working with talented people but that was another level.”

As for what Gosling did for the other kid performers, he joked, “I think I was just like, ‘I’m Canadian,’ and they were like, ‘Good.'”

Gosling, after his Oscar-nominated role in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, was on Ellen to promote his reunion with the director for First Man, in which the actor plays Neil Armstrong.

Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez were other famous Mouseketeers who grew up to make names for themselves in the entertainment world. Disney relaunched The Mickey Mouse Club as Club Mickey Mouse with a new class of Mouseketeers for the Disney Digital Network.

