Marvel's Iron Fist canceled after 2 seasons

Fans won’t be treated to a third season of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The sophomore superhero series was officially canceled by Netlix on Friday, making it the first of the streaming network’s Marvel series to get the ax.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement to Deadline. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners… We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

News of the cancellation comes on the heels of a second season — which was released on Sept. 7. Though EW staffer Chancellor Agard wasn’t a huge fan of the first two seasons, he felt the season 2 finale showed promise.

“I didn’t like the show’s lethargic and pointless first season,” Agard wrote in his season 2 finale recap. “And if I’m being honest, I found most of this season incredibly boring, despite some great performances (hello, Meachums and Alice Eve) and marginally better fight choreography. But after watching the season 2 finale, it feels as though the show was saving the best for last, because ‘A Duel of Iron’ has some genuinely cool moments.”

