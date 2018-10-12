Jimmy Kimmel says Kanye West was Trump's 'Twitter account come to life' at White House

As a late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience the jokes “do not write themselves” these days in a world where “nonsense and stupidity are pouring on your head at all times.” But with Kanye West‘s luncheon with President Donald Trump at the White House, the jokes did write themselves.

“It’s like Trump’s sitting across from his own Twitter account come to life,” Kimmel joked of West’s “ranting and raving” in front of press in the Oval Office.

Among numerous talking points, West said he brought Trump a “Superman cape” as he sported a MAGA hat, the rapper alluded to Trump being a father figure with prominent “male energy,” and he said black people get “caught up in the idea of racism.”

It was the kind of talk that typically “happens on the subway in New York, not in the Oval Office,” Kimmel cracked. “The only thing I could compare it to is Tom Hanks talking to Wilson the volleyball [in Cast Away].” So Kimmel then layered audio of West in the White House over footage of Hanks’ Chuck Noland screaming at Wilson.

Elsewhere on the late-night show circuit, the footage of West talking about a “trapdoor” in the Constitution made The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah stare into the camera with bewilderment. He did find a plus side to it all: “I’m not a fan of this new Kanye West, but I will say I really enjoyed seeing Kanye make Trump feel the way Trump makes us feel every single day.”

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show also tried to unpack this “wild” meeting.

“It was really something to see,” he said. “The president spent the day with Kanye West and Kid Rock was there, too. Meanwhile, people down in Florida were like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll just handle this hurricane [Hurricane Michael] ourselves.'”

Related content: