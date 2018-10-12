Exclusive: See Disney parks get spookified in Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic sneak peek

Every year around this time, the Mouse House gets haunted. Now, Freeform is pulling back the curtain to reveal just how it all happens.

This weekend, the network will air the special Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic, which takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the frightification of Disney parks at Halloween time. As with their fairy-tale weddings, Disney doesn’t spare a single detail when it comes to making something magical, so you’re in for a lot of surprising spooky secrets.

In the exclusive clip above, show director Tara Anderson provides a sneak peek at rehearsals for Mickey’s Boo to You Halloween Parade, which she describes as “Mickey and his friends from all over the Magic Kingdom celebrating Halloween in their own unique way.”

In the clip, which features the Haunted Mansion’s shovel-wielding gravediggers practicing their parade dance, Anderson reveals how their routine has gotten more and more fiery over the years: “We’ve gone through a lot of shovels.”

Check out the clip above for a sneak peek at Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic. The special airs on Freeform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14 as part of the network’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

