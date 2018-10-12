Crazy Ex-Girlfriend boss previews 'joyful' final season

For more fall TV coverage, pick up the Fall TV Preview issue of Entertainment Weekly. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Rebecca Bunch has been on an emotional rollercoaster since the moment she first saw Josh Chan on that New York City sidewalk. For three seasons, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans have watched as she’s struggled to find happiness, oftentimes going to extreme lengths to make her dreams a reality. However, that all came crashing down at the end of season 3 when Rebecca came clean to her friends and confessed that she tried to kill Trent. And yet, that dramatic decision might lead Rebecca to her happiest season yet.

“Season 4 feels fun and joyful in a different way,” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna says. “Last season we dealt with the diagnosis and the mental illness, and then in the second part of the season, she finally defeated the dragon, which was her id embodied by Trent. Now we’re writing a more enlightened, present, grounded person who’s in less pain. In a funny way, this is the [enlightened] person she was pretending to be [in season 1] — now she knows what her tendencies are.” In other words, Rebecca is possibly … better than ever?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: