Blame it on dad.

The season 2 premiere of Carpool Karaoke features Beat Shazam costars and father/daughter Jamie and Corinne Foxx along for the ride, and in an exclusive clip (seen above), the Foxxs jam to pops’ 2009 Grammy-winning song “Blame It,” which Corinne reveals she once hated.

“It haunted me,” she shares. “That song, I didn’t believe people actually liked it. I thought they were playing it to taunt me.”

Thankfully, once old enough to frequent adult establishments, she realized people did indeed actually like it, eventually inspiring her to perform it at a karaoke club, where she says she got a standing ovation.

The Foxxs’ episode debuts Friday, with subsequent episodes set to include Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Miss Piggy, and more.

