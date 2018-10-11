True Detective reveals season 3 premiere date

At least one of HBO’s highly anticipated 2019 dramas now has a premiere date.

True Detective will return after a long hiatus with for season 3 on Sunday, Jan. 13.

The season stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Still no word on when Game of Thrones will return for its hugely anticipated eighth and final season, but it’s sometime during the first half of the year and I’m sure the scheduling of True Detective will get fans speculating. HBO also has the debut season of Watchmen next year and the final season of Veep.

True Detective is an anthology police drama that was a breakout sensation when it premiered in 2014. The show’s second season, which aired in 2015, received a chilly reception from critics and fans. In the new edition, Ali plays the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Stephen Dorff (Blade) plays his partner, Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator whose career has been influenced by a baffling crime Arkansas. Ray Fisher (Justice League) plays Wayne’s son and Carmen Ejogo (Selma) plays Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher.

The season is written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who is also splitting director duties with Jeremy Saulnier and Daniel Sackheim.