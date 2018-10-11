Timothée Chalamet reacts to those Photoshopped 'Chalametinart' Instagram memes

Yes, Timothée Chalamet knows all about @Chalametinart, the Instagram account that exists to Photoshop the Beautiful Boy actor into beautiful works of art.

Chalamet already looked like living art with his embellished bomber jacket on The Tonight Show Wednesday, but then host Jimmy Fallon whipped out some pics of the bashful 22-year-old as Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s Boy with a Basket of Fruit and as Michelangelo’s statue of David.

“That is so weird,” Chalamet said, “but it’s cool, it’s cool, and I’m grateful for whoever has been doing that, thank you, and thank you for working on that.”

Even after his Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet still seems uncomfortable talking about himself on late-night TV, let alone looking at himself as Roman Casas’ Au Moulin de la Galette.

“Man, I thought this was gonna be easier this time,” he confessed to Fallon of being on the show. “It is not easier at all.”

Watch Chalamet’s adorable response to the memes — and just existing on The Tonight Show in general — above.

Related content: