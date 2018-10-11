The Neighborhood moves in Marilu Henner to play Max Greenfield's mom

Lynette Rice
October 11, 2018

This has to be one of the better jobs in Hollywood: playing the mom of Max Greenfield.

EW has learned exclusively that Marilu Henner (Taxi) will join the new CBS comedy The Neighborhood. She will take over the role of Paula Johnson, the Midwestern mother of Dave (Greenfield) who apparently has a strong opinions about everything. Yes, she likes to share them.

For the Thanksgiving episode, slated for Nov. 19, Paula travels from Michigan to L.A. to visit her son and his family for the holiday. That’s when she meets Dave’s new neighbors, the Butlers, so naturally the opinions fly when she gets a load of Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer).

Henner, who also participated in season 23 of Dancing with the Stars, is filming her Neighborhood episode this week.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

